Odds & Ends: Andrew Garfield Set for the Big Screen in Angels in America, Idina Menzel's Flying to Your Town & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and over the weekend.



National Theatre’s Angels in America to be Broadcast

Were those Angels in America hot shots giving you major London FOMO? Us, too. Luckily, the National Theatre has announced that the revival of of Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner’s landmark play is coming to the big screen. Fans can catch Part One: Millennium Approaches on July 20 and Part Two: Perestroika on July 27 at venues to be announced. Olivier and Tony winner Marianne Elliott directs the cast, which includes Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Denise Gough, James McArdle and Russell Tovey.



Idina Menzel Talks Wicked, Beaches & Tour

Idina Menzel has a bone to pick with The Wizard. The Tony winner and Frozen favorite recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight to discuss starring in Lifetime’s eagerly anticipated Beaches remake (slated for January 21) and Wicked’s own forthcoming film adaptation. “I’m told I’m not going to be in it, and I’m angry and I’m spiteful about it,” Menzel said. Talk about unadulterated loathing! Bummed about this news? Don’t fret, Ozians; the Queen of Swords is heading to a city near you in the flesh. Menzel is set to kick it off a worldwide tour to promote her latest solo album .idina on March 29 in Osaka, Japan. She’ll hit 48 cities along the way; check out the full date list here!







Bye Bye Birdie Tony Nominee Dick Gautier Dies at 85

Dick Gautier, whose Broadway debut as the delightfully dreamy title character in Bye Bye Birdie earned him a Tony nomination in 1961, is dead at the age of 85. According to The New York Times, he passed away as a result of pneumonia. On screen, Gautier was known for his recurring role in Get Smart as well as appearances in Murder, She Wrote, Bewitched, Happy Days, Gidget, When Things Were Rotten and more. He was a nightclub comedian, author and caricaturist as well. He is survived by three children from his first marriage to Beverly Hedman, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, the Times reports.



Lisa Kron Garners 2017 Kleban Prize

Fun Home Tony Winner Lisa Kron has received the Kleban Prize for Musical Theater, reports The New York Times. The award (which comes with $100,000) was established by the late Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Edward Kleban, who wrote the lyrics to A Chorus Line. Kron joins the ranks of past winners like Jason Robert Brown (Parade), Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez (Avenue Q) and Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder). Daniel Zaitchik also received this year’s Kleban Prize as a promising musical theater lyricist. His work has been developed at Ars Nova and Lincoln Center.



Richard Armitage Set for Ocean’s Eight

All you need is love—and an insanely star-studded cast. Deadline reports that Love, Love, Love standout Richard Armitage has been tapped for Ocean’s Eight, along with recently announced James Corden, The Present's Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. According to Deadline, his role in the Gary Ross-helmed picture is still a secret.



Rachel Bloom Just Got More Crazy

Theater enthusiast and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend mastermind Rachel Bloom is headed to the New York stage! She and Broadway alum Jerry O’Connell have joined Manhattan Concert Productions one-night only presentation of Crazy for You. The two will star as Irene Roth and Lank Hawkins, respectively, alongside the previously announced Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Harry Groener, Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer. The concert event, directed and choreographed by the original Broadway production’s choreographer Susan Stroman (before she had five Tony Awards), is set for February 19 at David Geffen Hall.



P.S. As reported, Jennifer Holliday canceled her previously announced performance at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. On January 17, she stopped by The View to discuss her decision and perform a touching rendition of “Come Sunday.” “The inauguration’s loss is our gain,” said host Whoopi Goldberg. Take a look below.





