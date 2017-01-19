Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo & the Cast of Arthur Miller's The Price Prep for the Play's Broadway Return

Arthur Miller's The Price returns to Broadway this season with a cast full of acting heavy-hitters. Golden Globe and Emmy winner Danny DeVito will make his Great White Way debut in the drama. As previously announced, Oscar and Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo takes on the role of Victor Franz, stepping in for John Turturro, who left the production due to his filming schedule. Tony nominee Jessica Hecht and Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub complete the all-star company. Steppenwolf co-founder and Tony nominee Terry Kinney (see below) directs the play, which focuses on Franz as he returns to his childhood home to sell his parents' estate. Performances begin at the American Airlines Theatre on February 16, and the production is scheduled to open on March 16. Check out Broadway.com's hot shots of the cast, and be sure to catch this limited engagement, which will run through May 7.



