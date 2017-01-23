Darren Criss to Reunite with Glee Co-Stars Melissa Benoist & Grant Gustin on Supergirl & The Flash

Darren Criss is heading back to the small screen in the previously announced two-part musical crossover between Supergirl and The Flash, TVLine reports. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner will reunite with Glee co-stars Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin on the broadcast, which is set to air in two parts on March 20 and 21 on The CW. But spoiler alert: Criss will be playing the villain.



The Elsie Fest host will take on the role of the Big Mad Musical Meister, and we're excited to see what Criss brings to the dark side. He joins a cast that also includes Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes and John Barrowman.

Criss most recently hosted NBC's Hairspray Live! and headlined the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He became an instant TV star after debuting as openly gay student Blaine on the second season of Glee. Criss made his Broadway debut as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss played Hedwig on Broadway for 12 weeks in 2015.