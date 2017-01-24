 

Wicked's Sheryl Lee Ralph Weighs In on Jennifer Holliday 'Not Going' to the Inauguration & More

By Ryan McPhee January 24, 2017
Wicked diva Sheryl Lee Ralph visited (fellow Broadway alum) Wendy Williams’ show on January 24, and our reaction is the exact same as Williams’ as they hug: “I can’t with you.” The original Dreamgirl—after serving all kinds of glam—sat down to discuss anything you can imagine, including her health regimen (lots of water, God, her mother), her thoughts on Jennifer Holliday’s inauguration controversy (which incidentally involves her belting “And I Am Telling You”), the balancing act between being a performer and a senator’s wife (i.e. the balance between cleavage and no cleavage) and finding her look as Broadway’s latest Madame Morrible. Check out the Broadway.com vlogger in all her glory below, then catch her at the Gershwin Theatre.

