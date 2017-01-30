 

Tony Winners Viola Davis & Denzel Washington, Bryan Cranston & More Stage Alums Win Big at SAG Awards

By Lindsey Sullivan January 30, 2017
Viola Davis
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Three actors garnered awards for reprising their Tony-winning roles on screen.

This awards season is shaping up to be one "theater nerds everywhere" can be proud of! The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on January 29, and stage alums (and five Tony winners) took their place at the podium. Both Viola Davis and Denzel Washington received awards for reprising their Tony-winning performances in Fences; Bryan Cranston followed suit, garnering a SAG Award for reprising his own Tony-winning role in HBO's adaptation of All the Way.

As for small screen awards, Broadway alum Sarah Paulson's performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson won her the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. Tony winner John Lithgow received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in The Crown. Great White Way vet William H. Macy took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Shameless. Tony nominee David Harbour delivered the speech for Stranger Things' Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series win. In addition, Orange Is the New Black (which boasts a cast chock-full of stage alums, including The Color Purple Tony nominee Danielle Brooks) snagged the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. 

Stage alums also appeared in the film category winners' circle as well. Broadway alum Emma Stone took home the Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. Off-Broadway vet and Moonlight standout Mahershala Ali won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Additionally, Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner Lily Tomlin was honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Take a look at the acceptance speeches from Tony winners Davis, Washington, Cranston, Lithgow and Tomlin below.





