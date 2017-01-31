Ariana Grande & John Legend Lend Their Voices to Beauty and the Beast's Dazzling Final Trailer

We can't wait for this tale as old as time to get told on March 17! The final trailer for Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is here, and it features a snippet of Ariana Grande and John Legend singing the beloved title song; other golden-piped vocalists set to sing on the soundtrack include the previously announced Josh Groban and Celine Dion. Of course, Emma Watson and Dan Stevens appear as the titular characters, but this trailer also includes some Broadway alums, including Present Laughter headliner Kevin Kline, Josh Gad and Audra McDonald (but don't blink—she's in full Garderobe garb). Take a look at the full trailer below, and let the countdown to March 17 begin (44 days to go)!



