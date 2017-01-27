Odds & Ends: Hamilton’s Original Schuyler Sisters Reunite for Super Bowl, Josh Groban Set for Beauty & the Beast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Werk! Angelica, Eliza & Peggy Reunite for Super Bowl

Theater geeks now have a reason to watch the Super Bowl! Hamilton’s original Schuyler Sisters, including Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Amélie-bound Phillipa Soo and fan favorite Jasmine Cephas Jones, will reunite to perform “America the Beautiful” before the big game on February 5. The New England Patriots will battle it out with the Atlanta Falcons, but in addition to watching the Schuyler Sisters “werk,” we’re hoping halftime show headliner Lady Gaga belts out some Sound of Music.



Josh Groban Joins Beauty and the Beast’s Vocal Roster

Audra McDonald, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Celine Dion and Josh Groban! Is this the concert lineup of our wildest dreams? All right, yes, but it’s also the star-studded list of vocalists offering their golden pipes to Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. Star of the Year and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 headliner Josh Groban recently announced that he has recorded a special version of “For Evermore” for the film. Bonus: he also included a new movie poster. Not that we are counting down or anything, but Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17 (so...48 days from now).

I'm honored to have recorded a special version of For Evermore for the new movie AND I get to show you this never before seen poster!!! pic.twitter.com/hmWh5uHTc3 — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 26, 2017



Maria Friedman to Direct Dusty’s U.K. Premiere

Get ready to get “Son-Of-A Preacher Man” stuck in your head. Rock 'n' Roll (and U.K. Music) Hall of Famer Dusty Springfield is getting a bio-musical. With a book by Olivier nominee Jonathan Harvey, Dusty is scheduled to bow in the U.K. in 2018 and will chronicle the late singer’s life with accounts from her close friend and manager Vicki Wichkam, lifelong personal assistant Pat Rhodes and record executive Tris Penna. Best known as a three-time Olivier-winning performer, Maria Friedman, who made her directorial debut with the 2012 production of Merrily We Roll Along, is set to direct. Dates, venue and casting will be announced at a later date.



Full Casting Announced for The Life’s London Debut

As previously announced, The Life will make its U.K. premiere, directed (and updated) by two-time Tony winner Michael Blakemore, the show’s original Broadway director. Joining Sharon D. Clarke and Cornell S. John are John Addison, David Albury, Jalisa Andrews, Matthew Caputo, Lawrence Carmichael, Omari Douglas, Aisha Jawando, Thomas-Lee Kid, Charlotte Reavey, Jo Servi, Lucinda Shaw, Johnathan Tweedie, T’Shan Williams and Joanna Woodward. The production will play a limited engagement from March 25 through April 29 at the Southwark Playhouse. Opening night is slated for March 29. Featuring a score by Cy Coleman, based on an original idea by lyricist Ira Gasman, with a book by Coleman, Gasman and David Newman, the show is an exposé of the darker side of 1980’s New York.



Tony Winner Lillias White Set for This Joint Is Jumpin’

Speaking of The Life, Tony winner Lillias White is heading across the pond for her London debut to lead the cast of This Joint Is Jumpin’ at The Other Palace Studio Theatre. The musical revue combines live jazz, tap dancing and storytelling to celebrate jazz icon Fats Waller’s life and legacy. Directed by Patrice Miller with choreography by Michela Marino Lerman, This Joint Is Jumpin’ has musical direction by Michael Mwenso. Produced by Hoagy B. Carmichael, the production will also star Samuel Anderson, tap dance artist Michela Marino Lerman, Joseph Wiggan, vocalist Michael Mwenso and his band The Shakes. The limited engagement is scheduled to run from April 4 through April 15.