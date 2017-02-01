We’re in Love! Check Out the Broadway.com Editorial Staff's Picks for February

Forget chocolate hearts, giant teddy bears and roses: an awesome cast recording, Broadway show or brand new production recommendation is the way to a theater lover’s heart. Whether you’re planning a night out at the theater with someone special (i.e. Jake Gyllenhaal) for Valentine’s Day or simply want to listen to the perfect playlist while sipping hot cocoa solo, we’ve got you covered. Here are our Save the Date picks for the month of February—we’re sure you’ll be smitten, too.
February 3 - Dear Evan Hansen Album
Recent Golden Globe winners, Oscar nominees and Dear Evan Hansen music duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are already having a landmark year. Fans of the musical have been eager to hear Ben Platt and the rest of the cast belt out their score in its entirety, both inside and outside of the Music Box Theatre.
Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip
“Since seeing this incredible show, I have needed this music in my life on the daily. I desperately need ‘Sincerely, Me’ and Rachel Bay Jones’ heartbreaking song ‘So Big/So Small’ in my life full time.”
February 7 - The Glass Menagerie Begins
Tennessee Williams’ classic play returns to the Great White Way with Oscar winner Sally Field and Tony-nommed performer (and Tony-winning director) Joe Mantello. Tony-winning director Sam Gold is at the helm of the production, which opens on March 9 at the Belasco Theatre.
Producer Lisa Spychala
"The Glass Menagerie was Tennessee Williams’ first big hit. Speaking of hits, ever hear of Joe Mantello? He’s had quite a few of them. And Sally Field is an absolute treasure and should not be missed!"
February 8 - Big River Starts at Encores!
Nicholas Barasch and Kyle Scatliffe headline Roger Miller and William Hauptman’s Big River at City Center from February 8 through February 12. Based on Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, the beloved story is set to a score is infused with bluegrass and gospel.
Site Producer Joanne Villani
"I always loved The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and this musical features one of my favorite show tunes, 'Muddy Water.' Plus, Nicholas Barasch and Kyle Scatliffe as Huck and Jim is great casting!"
February 14 - Significant Other Begins
The new play about the trials of finding love in your twenties appropriately begins performances at the Booth Theatre on Valentine’s Day. Playwright Joshua Harmon makes his Broadway debut with the comedy, which stars Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez and Rebecca Naomi Jones.
Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek
"I caught this sweet play off-Broadway and can't wait to revisit it again. Original Spring Awakening cast member Gideon Glick is stunning in the central role of a gay man looking for love."
February 15 - Man from Nebraska Opens
The Humans Tony winner Reed Birney returns to the stage in the New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts’ Man from Nebraska. Directed by David Cromer, off-Broadway drama also features Oscar nominee Annette O'Toole, Kathleen Peirce, William Ragsdale, Max Gordon Moore, Nana Menash, Annika Boras, Tom Bloom and Heidi Armbruster.
Managing Editor Beth Stevens
"With David Cromer at the helm and Tony winner Reed Birney playing a middle-aged man facing a crisis of faith, I know I’m in for an interesting evening at a show that asks hard questions and may or may not answer them."
February 16 - The Price Starts
This production of Arthur Miller’s play about sorting through old possessions and memories features an all-star cast: Oscar and Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo, Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub and Emmy winner Danny DeVito. The Terry Kinney-helmed drama officially opens on March 16 and is set to run through May 7.
National Editor Ryan Gilbert
"The Price is one of Arthur Miller's most moving and psychologically challenging plays. Plus, you've got Mark Ruffalo returning to Broadway after 11 years and Danny DeVito making his debut."
February 23 - Sunday in the Park Opens
Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical about balancing creative ambition and love returns to the Broadway stage. Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford reprise their City Center performances in this reopening of the Hudson Theatre. Sarna Lapine directs the limited engagement, which is scheduled to run through April 23.
Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan
"I’ve already booked my tickets to see the show while it is in previews on February 14. What’s better than getting serenaded by Jake Gyllenhaal on Valentine’s Day? And Annaleigh Ashford is one of my faves."
February 28 - Joan of Arc Opens
The Public Theater’s world premiere of the rock musical Joan of Arc: Into the Fire extended prior to starting performances. Jo Lampert takes on the title role in the Alex Timbers-directed production, which includes a book by Oscar and Grammy winner David Byrne of Talking Heads fame. The production is scheduled to run through April 2.
News Reporter Ryan McPhee
"Here Lies Love's David Byrne and Alex Timbers are reuniting for this story of another spurned (and this time, burned) female leader. Star Jo Lampert is a boundary-breaking artist."
Other events to mark on your calendar this month:
February 1 - The Comedian hits theaters
February 2 - If I Forget begins performances
February 6 - David Yazbeck with Patti LuPone at 54 Below
February 7 - On the Exhale starts previews
February 8 - Brandon Uranowitz at 54 Below
February 9 - Sunset Boulevard opens
February 12 - Mandy Gonzalez at 54 Below
February 14 - Sweeney Todd begins previews
February 18 - Come From Away starts performances
February 19 - Crazy for You concert at Lincoln Center
February 22 - Kid Victory opens
February 27 - The cast of Great Comet at 54 Below
February 28 - Linda opens