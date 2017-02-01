Watch Sarah Steele and Austin McKenzie Rise Up in Speech & Debate with Darren Criss and Lin-Manuel Miranda Cameos

Tony winner Stephen Karam’s Speech & Debate is heading to the screen, and it’s mandatory viewing for anyone who’s showed up to a Broadway convention in cosplay, rebelled against a drama teacher or ran a musical theater blog. Take a look at the trailer below which features appearances from stars Austin McKenzie (Deaf West’s Spring Awakening) and Liam James, as well as Roger Bart, Skyler Astin, Darren Criss and Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Genie. The standout superstar, however is Sarah Steele, who reprises her off-Broadway performance as teenage drama queen Diwata. Watch below to see her rap Hamilton, spew blood, rock a Miss Saigon tee, and execute Spencer Liff choreography in a nude bodysuit. The film will premiere in select theaters and on demand on April 7.



