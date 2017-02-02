 

Back at It! Audra McDonald to Make Her West End Debut in Lady Day

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 2, 2017 - 6:42PM
Back at It! Audra McDonald to Make Her West End Debut in Lady Day
Audra McDonald in 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill'
Performances are set to begin on June 17.

After birthing the cutest baby to ever rock #ImWithHer merch, Audra McDonald is set to reprise her Tony-winning performance as Billie Holiday in the West End. According to Daily Mail columnist Baz Bamigboye, McDonald will begin performances at London's Wyndham's Theatre on June 17. She had been previously scheduled to recreate her role from Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill in June 2016, but postponed her West End debut upon discovering she was expecting Sally James McDonald-Swenson. She recently announced April concert dates across the pond as well.

McDonald won her history-making sixth Tony in 2014 for her portrayal of Holiday in the Broadway show. Directed by Lonny Price and written by Lanie Robertson, Lady Day examines one of the final performances of the jazz legend's lifetime; an HBO special of the production premiered on March 12, 2016.

Since starring in Lady Day on Broadway, McDonald has kept busy on and off stage. She appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along as well as in Ricki and the Flash alongside Meryl Streep, filmed the live-action Beauty and the Beast (slated for release on March 17), starred opposite her husband Will Swenson in A Moon for the Misbegotten at Williamstown Theatre Festival and won an Emmy for hosting Live From Lincoln Center.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets