Back at It! Audra McDonald to Make Her West End Debut in Lady Day

After birthing the cutest baby to ever rock #ImWithHer merch, Audra McDonald is set to reprise her Tony-winning performance as Billie Holiday in the West End. According to Daily Mail columnist Baz Bamigboye, McDonald will begin performances at London's Wyndham's Theatre on June 17. She had been previously scheduled to recreate her role from Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill in June 2016, but postponed her West End debut upon discovering she was expecting Sally James McDonald-Swenson. She recently announced April concert dates across the pond as well.



McDonald won her history-making sixth Tony in 2014 for her portrayal of Holiday in the Broadway show. Directed by Lonny Price and written by Lanie Robertson, Lady Day examines one of the final performances of the jazz legend's lifetime; an HBO special of the production premiered on March 12, 2016.



Since starring in Lady Day on Broadway, McDonald has kept busy on and off stage. She appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along as well as in Ricki and the Flash alongside Meryl Streep, filmed the live-action Beauty and the Beast (slated for release on March 17), starred opposite her husband Will Swenson in A Moon for the Misbegotten at Williamstown Theatre Festival and won an Emmy for hosting Live From Lincoln Center.