Odds & Ends: New Newsies Film Trailer, Audra McDonald’s Beauty and the Beast Amazing Look & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



See Jeremy Jordan & Kara Lindsay Seize the Day

One for all and all for one! A new trailer is out for the filmed performance of Newsies. Presented by Fathom Events, the film will play cinemas on February 16, 18 and 22. As previously reported, original cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser and Andrew Keenan-Bolger returned to the Disney musical on September 11, when cameras captured a performance of the national tour in L.A. Break out the popcorn and papes, and take a peek at the trailer below!







Broadway Alum Kevin Geer Has Died

Kevin Geer died from a heart attack on January 26. His Great White Way credits included Twelve Angry Men, Side Man, The Rose Tattoo and A Streetcar Named Desire. On screen, he appeared in American Gangster, The Pelican Brief and The Contender. A number of loved ones from the Broadway community have spoken out on social media regarding the loss.

The beautiful Kevin Geer has left us. Hard to find a more generous, curious, and supportive artist. Rare in this game. Rest in power KG xx — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) January 26, 2017

@MichaelMayerDIR So sad to hear this. What a lovely human and artist. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) January 26, 2017



Daveed Diggs’ ABC Pilot Has a Star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Search Party star and Broad City alum Brandon Michael Hall is set to lead Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs’ previously announced ABC pilot. The single-camera comedy follows a hip-hop artist who runs for office as a publicity stunt and miraculously gets elected. Writer Jeremy Bronson and Bluegrass FanFare are also on hand for the currently untitled project. Along with his recent turn on ABC’s Black-ish (and on Sesame Street), additional screen work on Diggs’ horizon includes HBO sports mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy and the movie Wonder opposite Julia Roberts.



Carrie Compere Joins The Lightning Thief

Hell, yes! Fresh face and The Color Purple standout Carrie Compere is set to join the previously announced off-Broadway production of The Lightning Thief, starring Chris McCarrell. Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel, the Stephen Brackett-helmed musical is set to begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on March 23 and officially open on April 4. The production, which was written by Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki, is scheduled to run through May 6.



Daryl Roth & Paula Vogel Garner New Dramatists Awards

Ten-time Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning scribe Paula Vogel have received the New Dramatists’ 2017 Distinguished Achievement Awards. Roth is set to produce Vogel’s Indecent this season; the play is set to bow on the Great White Way on April 4 at the Cort Theatre. The two will receive their awards at the New Dramatists spring luncheon on May 16 at the New York Marriott Marquis.



P.S. At last, we have a glimpse of Mama Broadway in her Beauty and the Beast ensemble! Now if only we could get a sound bite of her golden pipes on that new song. Take a look at Audra McDonald as Garderobe below.