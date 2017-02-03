Ariana Grande & John Legend's Full Beauty and the Beast Track Is Here

As reported, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Audra McDonald, Celine Dion and Josh Groban are just a few of the stars lending their voices to the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack. Disney's live-action remake of the beloved animated film hits theaters on March 17, and we're so excited to see Emma Watson and Dan Stevens take on the title roles. The best way to get hyped up before the release date? Listen to Ariana Grande and John Legend's velvety smooth vocals on repeat! Start perfecting your butter-to-popcorn ratio for the big day, and enjoy the full "Beauty and the Beast" track below.



