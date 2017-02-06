Junk, Pulitzer Prize Winner Ayad Akhtar's Financial Thriller, Is Coming to Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater will present the New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar latest play, Junk. The production, directed by Doug Hughes, will begin performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre—the company’s Broadway space—on September 14. Opening night is set for October 12.



Akhtar received a Pulitzer in 2013 for Disgraced; the play transferred to Broadway in a Lincoln Center Theater and Araca Group production the following year (the two reunite as co-producers for Junk).



Junk premiered a La Jolla Playhouse in the summer of 2016. The financial thriller is set in the 1985 and follows a successful junk bond trader whose reputation as king of finance is at stake. Akhtar likens the play to a Shakespearean history, explaining that it’s his dramatic interpretation of events that led to a turning point in the American economy.



Casting will be announced at a later date. The production will feature sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Ben Stanton and original music and sound design by Mark Bennett.



J. T. Rogers’ Oslo is set to begin performances at the Vivian Beaumont on March 23; the play is scheduled to conclude its run on June 18.