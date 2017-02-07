 

Come From Away - Broadway

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.

The Cast of Broadway's Come From Away Is Poised for the 9/11 Musical's New York Premiere

February 7, 2017
The Cast of Broadway's Come From Away Is Poised for the 9/11 Musical's New York Premiere
The cast of 'Come From Away'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Performances will begin on February 18.

Fresh off of nabbing 14 Helen Hayes Award nominations, Come From Away's cast and creative team gathered to meet the press on February 7. Broadway.com was on hand to snap pics of the cast, including Lee MacDougall, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Jenn Colella, Q. Smith, Rodney Hicks, Astrid Van Wieren, Chad Kimball, Geno Carr, Petrina Bromley and Kendra Kassebaum. The creative team, including choreographer Kelly Devine, director Christopher Ashley, writers and composers Irene Sankoff and David Hein and music supervisor Ian Eisendrath, also got together for a photo. Come From Away, which follows plane passengers forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001, begins performances on February 18; opening night is set for March 12. Take a look at the hot shots below, and be sure to catch the show at the Schoenfeld Theatre!


