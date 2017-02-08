 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Putting It Together! Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal Reopen the Hudson Theatre

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan February 8, 2017 - 1:39PM
Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal
(Photo: Emilio-Madrid-Kuser)

Performances will begin on February 11.

Can't get enough of Jake Gyllenhaal singing "Finishing the Hat"? Us too, but we do have some hot shots that you need to check out ASAP. Sunday in the Park with George stars Annaleigh Ashford and Gyllenhaal participated in the Hudson Theatre's ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 8, and Broadway.com was there to capture the scene. The historical landmark opened in 1903 (that's 114 years ago, you guys) with Cousin Kate, starring Ethel Barrymore; it was most recently used as a conference venue. The Hudson will reopen as a Broadway theater after almost 50 years when Sunday in the Park with George begins previews on February 11. Opening night is scheduled for February 23. Take a look at our pics from the ribbon-cutting, and catch the beloved Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical through April 23.

