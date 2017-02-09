Odds & Ends: Michael C. Hall & Jodi Balfour Tapped for The Crown, See Ramin Karimloo in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Michael C. Hall & Jodi Balfour Will Play Kennedys

Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour will appear on season two of Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning series The Crown, reports Deadline. The pair will play the late President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. In addition, Matthew Goode is set to take on the role of Tony Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s husband. An air date for the highly anticipated second season will be announced at a later time.



Ramin Karimloo & More Join Stand Up, Sing Out

The lineup for the next Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! installment is here. The monthly concert series benefits national organizations dedicated to protecting civil rights, women’s health and the environment; the next performance is set for February 25 at Town Hall. This roster of performers is seriously star-spangled: Ramin Karimloo, Ingrid Michaelson, Will Chase, Ellen Burstyn, Andrea Martin, Dana Ivey, Emily Skinner, Keala Settle, Rema Webb, Lizz Winstead and Randy Rainbow. Additional performers for the concert, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, will be announced soon. Want to get in on the action? Grab tix to the event here.



Amy Poehler’s Other Theater Geek TV Project

As recently reported, comedy queen Amy Poehler is joining forces with Carol Burnett to create a pilot for ABC. According to Deadline, Poehler is also working on a dark musical comedy series for HBO. Edison will star Bob’s Burgers’ John Roberts as a New Jersey real estate broker with big dreams of living in New York City. Both Roberts and Archer’s H. Jon Benjamin will pen the script.



Amy Spanger & More Spoof Dating Manual in Joyce Jackson

In the mood for some power belting and girl power? Get to 54 Below on March 14. Steve Marzullo and Scott Logsdon have written Joyce Jackson’s Guide to Dating, a musical that spoofs an actual teen dating manual for girls from the 1950s. A concert version of the production will take place at 54 Below on March 14. Amy Spanger, Jackie Burns, Jake Boyd, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Allison Guinn and David Josefsberg, Marissa Miller are set to perform.



P.S. The only thing that could have made today’s snow day better? An appearance from Bye, Bye Birdie duo Dick van Dyke and Chita Rivera! The Tony winners appeared on a (much sunnier) weather report on California’s ABC 7. Take a look as they show off their sweet moves below!



