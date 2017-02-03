Odds & Ends: Andrew Rannells’ Least Favorite Hedwig (It’s Not Darren Criss), Josh Gad’s Kellyanne Conway Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Andrew Rannells Throws Shade

Stage and screen fave Andrew Rannells will appear in the final season of HBO’s Girls beginning on February 12. Since Falsettos closed, we’re excited to have a weekly dose of the Tony nominee. He recently stopped by Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen had Rannells take questions from Little Shady Frannie (think Little Orphan Annie, only shady and nasty). Frannie slung shade left and right (“What’s the worst Hamilton song? I know there are so many!”), but Rannells remained like class in a glass—save for one amazing zinger. When asked about the worst person to play Hedwig on Broadway, Rannells threw out a legendary quip. Take a look below!







John Lithgow & Anna Kendrick Are Hanging Out

Variety reports that two-time Tony winner John Lithgow will appear in Pitch Perfect 3, set to hit theaters on December 22. As reported, Skylar Astin and his aca-awesome guy gang will not appear in this installment, but original stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow are back at it. So the question is: Will Lithgow sing? We hope he gives the people what they want!



Carol Burnett Returns to the Small Screen

Carol Burnett is joining forces with Amy Poehler to produce a pilot for ABC, Variety reports. Created by Michael Saltzman and titled Household Name, the comedy focuses on a family that has the opportunity to live in the house of their dreams—along with its batty previous owner, an over-the-top actress to be played by Burnett. Basically, it sounds like one of our wildest dreams come to life, so we can’t wait.



Once Upon a Time Gets a Musical Episode

The play’s musical’s the thing! Following in the footsteps (or perhaps cape flaps) of Supergirl and The Flash, ABC’s Once Upon a Time will air a musical episode during its sixth season. According to Entertainment Weekly, further details about the episode are slated to come out in the spring, but stars Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin apparently have musical backgrounds. Once Upon a Time’s new season premieres on March 5.



Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite Inspires Film

Three-time Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon’s play Plaza Suite will serve as the inspiration for Paramount’s The Villas, Deadline reports. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will pen the film, which will chronicle several relationships taking place at the same hotel, or in this version, a collection of villas in Las Vegas.



P.S. The Book of Mormon Tony nominee (and Beauty and the Beast star) Josh Gad has made another musical number for Donald Trump’s campaign manager turned White House advisor Kellyanne Conway. This time, he's reverting back to his Elder Cunningham persona to put a political twist on "Making Things Up Again" from the Tony-winning show.

I'm a man of my word. #youremakingthingsupagainconway NSFW Enjoy before the state department pulls it down. pic.twitter.com/LRlfxQ8XUu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 3, 2017