Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Begins Previews

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George returns to the Broadway stage on February 11 at the newly renovated Hudson Theatre. Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal are reprising their roles from the City Center concert. The Sarna Lapine-directed revival will officially open on February 23. As Broadway.com previously reported, the production will not be involved in the 2017 Tony race.



Reuniting with Gyllenhaal and Ashford will be Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas and Phillip Boykin, plus Claybourne Elder and Liz McCartney. New to the roster are Robert Sean Leonard, Erin Davie, Tony nominee Penny Fuller, Ashley Park, Jennie Barber, David Turner, Mattea Marie Conforti and Jennifer Sanchez.



Rounding out the cast are Tony nominee Michael McElroy, Max Chernin and Jaime Rosenstein, each returning from City Center, as well as MaryAnn Hu, Julie Foldesi, Jordan Gelber and Andrew Kober.



The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows painter Georges Seurat (Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." Consumed by his need to “finish the hat,” Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.