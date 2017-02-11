 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Begins Previews

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 11, 2017 - 6:00AM
Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Begins Previews
Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Sunday in the Park with George' at City Center
(Photo: Stephanie Berger)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Sunday in the Park with George' will not be considered for 2017 Tony Awards.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George returns to the Broadway stage on February 11 at the newly renovated Hudson Theatre. Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal are reprising their roles from the City Center concert. The Sarna Lapine-directed revival will officially open on February 23. As Broadway.com previously reported, the production will not be involved in the 2017 Tony race.

Reuniting with Gyllenhaal and Ashford will be Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas and Phillip Boykin, plus Claybourne Elder and Liz McCartney. New to the roster are Robert Sean Leonard, Erin Davie, Tony nominee Penny Fuller, Ashley Park, Jennie Barber, David Turner, Mattea Marie Conforti and Jennifer Sanchez.

Rounding out the cast are Tony nominee Michael McElroy, Max Chernin and Jaime Rosenstein, each returning from City Center, as well as MaryAnn Hu, Julie Foldesi, Jordan Gelber and Andrew Kober.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows painter Georges Seurat (Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." Consumed by his need to “finish the hat,” Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

See Also:   Curtain Up  |  Sunday in the Park With George
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets