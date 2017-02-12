 

The Color Purple Cast Recording, Featuring Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, Wins 2017 Grammy Award

News By Ryan McPhee February 12, 2017
Jennifer Hudson & Cynthia Erivo in 'The Color Purple'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Tony-winning revival ended its run earlier this year.

She’s beautiful, she’s here, and she’s a Grammy winner. The cast recording for the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple took home the 2017 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album on February 12. The album beat out recordings of Bright Star, the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Waitress and the West End production of Kinky Boots.

The win for The Color Purple is shared by its Tony-winning headliner Cynthia Erivo and original co-star Jennifer Hudson, as well as producers Stephen Bray (who also co-wrote the score with Brenda Russell and Allee Willis), Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino.

The John Doyle-helmed production, which first premiered at London's Menier Chocolate Factor, opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in December 2015 and played its final performance on January 8 this year. In addition to Erivo and Hudson, the original production featured Danielle Brooks, Isaiah Johnson, Joaquina Kalukango, Kyle Scatliffe and Patrice Covington.

Other nominees with theatrical ties at the 59th annual ceremony include Barbra Streisand for Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, The Great Comet star Josh Groban’s Stages Live, Kristin Chenoweth's album, The Art of Elegance and Carol Burnett, who won for her spoken word album In Such Good Company.

Fresh off her Grammy win, Erivo is set to perform at the James Corden-hosted primetime ceremony with John Legend. The two will sing an arrangement of the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” during the "In Memoriam" segment.

Check out the stars celebrating the release of their now Grammy-winning album below!

