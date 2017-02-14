Odds & Ends: Samantha Barks Will Bring Honeymoon in Vegas to London, Feud's Fiery Trailer & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Samantha Barks Set for Honeymoon in Vegas Concert

Samantha Barks, who recently concluded a star turn in Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre, will head back to the London stage to sing some more from the composer. The Les Miserables favorite will play Betsy in the previously announced one-night-only concert presentation of Honeymoon in Vegas at the London Palladium on March 12. Joining her will be Arthur Darvill (Once) as her beau, Jack. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Take a Look at Feud

Ryan Murphy’s bringing Hollywood’s most legendary feud to the big screen as Tony winner Jessica Lange and Broadway alum Susan Sarandon take on the roles of Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The first season of his latest anthology series Feud, set to premiere on FX on March 5, explores the two’s tempestuous relationship while working on What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. Take a look at the scintillating trailer below, which also features tastes of Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Hallivand and Tony nominees Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci as Robert Aldrich and Jack Warner, respectively.





Mamma Mia! & Sondheim on Sondheim Head to Hollywood

Here goes the Hollywood Bowl again. The L.A. amphitheater will present a new production of Mamma Mia!, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, this summer. Performances will run from July 28 through 30. Before that, the venue will host a one-night-only performance of Sondheim on Sondheim featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The bio-musical revue is set for July 23. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is set to make his Hollywood Bowl debut as a special guest at Jazz at the Bowl on July 19.



Premiere Date Set for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

HBO now has a premiere date for its film adaptation of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The film, written and directed by George C. Wolfe and based on Rebecca Skloot’s bestselling book, will air on April 22 and is set to star Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne. As previously announced, a slew of Tony nominees and Broadway favorites will join them, including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Adriane Lenox, Reed Birney, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Roger Robinson, Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Uggams.



P.S. While you wait for Beauty and the Beast to hit the big screen on March 17, take a listen below to The Great Comet star Josh Groban bringing his powerhouse vocals to the new anthem “Evermore”!