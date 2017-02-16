Mark Ruffalo & More Start Performances in Broadway's The Price

Arthur Miller's The Price is back on Broadway! Stars Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht begin performances at the American Airlines Theatre on February 16. The Terry Kinney-directed revival is set to officially open on March 16 and run through May 7.



The Broadway.com Save the Date pick marks Oscar and Tony nominee Ruffalo's return to the Great White Way after 10 years; Emmy winner Danny DeVito makes his Broadway debut in The Price. Shalhoub most recently starred in the twice-extended off-Broadway production of The Band's Visit. Hecht last appeared on Broadway in the Tony-nominated revival of Fiddler on the Roof.



Set three decades after the Great Depression, The Price follows Victor (Ruffalo) as he returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents’ estate. Joining him at the house are his wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub) and a scheming furniture dealer (DeVito). With each of their agendas at odds, Victor must challenge his notion of sacrifice.