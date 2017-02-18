Broadway's Come From Away Begins Performances

The cast of Come From Away starts performances on February 18. As previously announced, the musical has already received 14 Helen Hayes Award nominations for its out-of-town run at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. With a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Opening night for the new musical, which follows a group of travelers stranded on 9/11, is scheduled for March 12 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



The cast includes Chad Kimball, Jenn Colella, Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks, Kendra Kassebaum, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, Susan Dunstan, Tamika Lawrence and Tony LePage.