He Won't Quit 'Til He's a Star on Broadway! Evan Todd to Join Beautiful

He's sure the boy we love! Stage and screen alum Evan Todd will make his Broadway debut in Beautiful as Gerry Goffin, Carole King's first husband and longtime writing partner, beginning on March 7. He takes over for Jake Epstein at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.



Todd returns to the New York stage after appearing in Heathers at New World Stages. On screen, he was most recently seen in Disney’s Liv and Maddie; his other screen credits include 4th Man Out, Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, Damsel and ABC Family’s Switched at Birth.



The current cast includes Chilina Kennedy as Carole King, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann.



As previously announced, Abby Mueller, who headlined the national tour and sister of Jessie Mueller (who won a Tony for originating the title role) will also take center stage on March 7. Over the summer, Kennedy will reprise her performance in the Toronto engagement of the national tour from June 27 through August 20 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre; she will then return to the Broadway production.