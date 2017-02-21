 

Come From Away - Broadway

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.

Broadway's Come From Away Sets Cast Album Release Date; Get an Exclusive Look Inside the Recording Studio

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 21, 2017 - 11:51AM
The cast 'Come From Away'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The 'Come From Away' cast recording will be available for all on March 24.

Come From Away will release a cast recording, and it's going to be folksy! The album, which will be the first cast recording released by The Musical Company, is set to drop digitally and will be available for pre-order and for sale at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (where Come From Away is playing) on March 10. The CD will be available online and in stores on March 24. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as producers.

Featured on the Come From Away cast album will be stars Jenn Colella, Rodney Hicks, Chad Kimball, Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, Kendra Kassebaum, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, Susan Dunstan, Tamika Lawrence and Tony LePage.

Come From Away's out-of-town run at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C is nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards. Opening night for the new musical, which follows a group of travelers stranded in Newfoundland the wake of 9/11, is scheduled for March 12 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Check out the video below for an exclusive look at the cast in the recording studio!

