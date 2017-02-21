Wish She Could Be Part of That World! Lindsay Lohan Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's Live-Action The Little Mermaid

Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her singing chops once more! Nope, not for Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical. Her sights are set a little ways offshore. Lohan took to Instagram on February 19 to put her dream of playing Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid out into the universe.



According to Us Weekly, the post, which currently is captioned simply "#thelittlemermaid," originally read, "I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid. @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. take one. @disneystudios." The 30-year-old actress paired a photo of her flowing auburn locks with a still of Ariel from the 1989 animated film.



Lohan shouted out Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon as well as her younger sister Aliana. She also tagged athlete Kristen Graham as her dream Ursula.



The role of Ariel is not cast (screen star Chloë Grace Moretz was swimming around the project for a while), but as previously reported, The Little Mermaid already has quite a creative team. Hamilton mastermind, Tony winner, Grammy winner, Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda will team up with Disney legend Alan Menken to pen new tunes (and adapt some familiar ones from Menken's collaboration with the late Howard Ashman) for a new live action take on the beloved film.



Will we find Lindsay Lohan under the sea on the big screen? If putting her dream out there works the same way for Lohan as it did for Tony nominee Norm Lewis, anything is possible.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST