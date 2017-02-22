 

Oliver Coopersmith & Jay Taylor Will Star in Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon in the West End

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 22, 2017 - 12:02PM
Oliver Coopersmith & Jay Taylor Will Star in Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon in the West End
Performances will begin on April 5.

Oliver Coopersmith and Jay Taylor are set to star in the West End debut of Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon. The production, a 1970s-set play about coming of age and coming out, is scheduled to begin performances on April 5 at Trafalgar Studios 2. Directed by Alexander Lass, the memory play is set to open on April 10.

46 Beacon focuses on Alan (Coopersmith) and Robert (Taylor), who spend a July evening in a Boston hotel hoping for a connection, be it emotional or physical. The play had a previous production at London's Hope Theatre in October 2015.

Coopersmith’s stage credits include Once A Catholic, Purple Heart, The History Boys, The PhysicistsThe Cryptogram, Cause Celebre, Henry IV Part 2 and The Merry Wives Of Windsor. On screen, he has been seen in Netflix's I-Boy and the forthcoming series Tin Star with Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks. Taylor’s stage credits include Accolade, Nell Gwynn, Wolf Hall & Bringing Up The Bodies, Troilus & Cressida and Titus Andronicus.

Ruth Hall has been tapped for both set and costume design. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 29.

 

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets