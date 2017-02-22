Oliver Coopersmith & Jay Taylor Will Star in Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon in the West End

Oliver Coopersmith and Jay Taylor are set to star in the West End debut of Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon. The production, a 1970s-set play about coming of age and coming out, is scheduled to begin performances on April 5 at Trafalgar Studios 2. Directed by Alexander Lass, the memory play is set to open on April 10.



46 Beacon focuses on Alan (Coopersmith) and Robert (Taylor), who spend a July evening in a Boston hotel hoping for a connection, be it emotional or physical. The play had a previous production at London's Hope Theatre in October 2015.



Coopersmith’s stage credits include Once A Catholic, Purple Heart, The History Boys, The Physicists, The Cryptogram, Cause Celebre, Henry IV Part 2 and The Merry Wives Of Windsor. On screen, he has been seen in Netflix's I-Boy and the forthcoming series Tin Star with Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks. Taylor’s stage credits include Accolade, Nell Gwynn, Wolf Hall & Bringing Up The Bodies, Troilus & Cressida and Titus Andronicus.



Ruth Hall has been tapped for both set and costume design. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 29.