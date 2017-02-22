Color & Light! Here's a First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford in Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George

About the ShowBuy Tickets
You've watched Jake Gyllenhaal sing "Finishing the Hat" on repeat—now it's time to obsess over these photos of him and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George. Get into it!View Photo Gallery...
Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Broadway revival of this Pulitzer-winning musical.
You've watched Jake Gyllenhaal sing "Finishing the Hat" on repeat—now it's time to obsess over these photos of him and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George. Get into it!View Photo Gallery...
Pop Poll! Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena on Which of Their Favorite TV Shows & Movies Should Journey to Broadway
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More