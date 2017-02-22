 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Broadway revival of this Pulitzer-winning musical.

Color & Light! Here's a First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford in Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George

Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway's 'Sunday in the Park with George'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

You've watched Jake Gyllenhaal sing "Finishing the Hat" on repeat—now it's time to obsess over these photos of him and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George. Get into it!

