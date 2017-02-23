More Blue! Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford Celebrate Sunday in the Park with George's Colorful Broadway Return

Broadway and Sunday in the Park with George definitely belong together! Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical officially opens on February 23 at the newly renovated Hudson Theatre. The Sarna Lapine-helmed revival stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in the iconic roles of George and Dot.



The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows painter Georges Seurat (Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” Consumed by his need to “finish the hat,” Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years. This production began as a lauded City Center concert before its Broadway transfer. As Broadway.com exclusively reported, the production will not be involved in the 2017 Tony race; however, it is certainly a masterpiece to behold.



To honor the vibrant musical's Great White Way return, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson got super meta, giving Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford and the rest of the colorful cast the ink treatment.



Broadway.com wishes the cast of Sunday in the Park with George’s cast light, harmony, balance and a hat they feel is finished. Experience the revival through April 23!







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.