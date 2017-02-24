 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! What's the Greatest Stephen Sondheim Musical?

Features By Lindsey Sullivan February 24, 2017 - 10:13AM
This is a tough one.

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Every day is a great day to celebrate the work of Stephen Sondheim! The Broadway legend's Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, officially opened at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on February 23, and audiences are currently devouring Sweeney Todd whole at off-Broadway's Barrow Street Theatre. In honor of this major Sondheim moment, we're asking fans which of his beloved works (not including his lyrics-only projects) is truly the greatest of all. We know—it's about as daunting as a shave from Sweeney himself. But you are not alone. No one is alone. Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan started this journey off with her top 10. You decide what's right you decide what's good. It's your time, breathe it in. All right, you get the idea. Your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

