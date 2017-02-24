Odds & Ends: Lea Michele & Daveed Diggs Join Forces, Josh Gad on Beauty and the Beast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Lea Michele Cast in Daveed Diggs’ TV Pilot

Like Spring Awakening darling Lea Michele, Tony winner Daveed Diggs has taken his acting chops to the small screen following his lauded Broadway run in Hamilton. According to Deadline, the two are teaming up: Michele has been cast in Diggs’ previously reported ABC pilot. The single-camera comedy follows hip-hop artist Courtney Rose, to be played by Search Party star and Broad City alum Brandon Michael Hall. Rose runs for office as a publicity stunt to promote his mixtape and miraculously gets elected. No word yet on a pilot title, production timeline or Michele’s role, but we’re hoping she gets to use her musical talents! After all, Glee’s Rachel needs applause to live.



Broadway Publicist & Former Performer Patty Freedman Dies at 64

Patty Freedman, co-owner of Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations, has passed away at the age of 64. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freedman died on February 17 after battling breast cancer. Her roster of clients included Stephen Schwartz, Jason Robert Brown, Liz Larsen, Eartha Kitt, Steven Lutvak, Margo Martindale, Winnie Holzman, John McDaniel, Julie Halston and Lea DeLaria. As an actress known as Patty Dworkin, her Broadway credits included See-Saw, Shenandoah and Sly Fox. On screen, she appeared in The Love Boat, Dynasty, Happy Days and Ghostbusters.



Josh Gad & More Talk Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast hits theaters next month, and the teasers have our anticipation mounting. In a recently released featurette, the cast and director Bill Condon discussed the pressure and privilege of retelling the tale as old as time. “It was something that we all knew we had to live up to,” said Tony nominee Josh Gad, who plays Le Fou in the film. You can catch Broadway faves Gad, Kevin Kline, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald and the rest of the cast on March 17!



