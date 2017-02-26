 

Dear Evan Hansen Songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Are Oscar Winners for La La Land

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 26, 2017 - 11:18PM
Dear Evan Hansen Songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Are Oscar Winners for La La Land
Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz & Justin Paul
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'This is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain and to all the parents that let them.'

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have nabbed their first Oscar! The Dear Evan Hansen music duo won for the La La Land song “City of Stars.” They share the win with La La Land composer Justin Hurwitz. The trio also garnered the Golden Globe back in January, when "City of Stars" won Best Original Song.

"This award is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain and to all the parents that let them," Pasek said in the speech.

Pasek and Paul created the music and lyrics for Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen. They also lent their musical talents to A Christmas Story. Their musical Dogfight premiered at the Second Stage Theatre in 2012 and garnered the Lortel Award for Best New Musical. Their other stage works include James and the Giant Peach and Edges. On screen, their music has been featured in Smash, Sesame Street and Johnny and the Sprites. They are also working on Hugh Jackman's movie musical, The Greatest Showman.

Congrats to Pasek, Paul, Hurwitz and theater nerds everywhere!

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets