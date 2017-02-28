 

Tony Winner Kenny Leon to Collaborate with Music Mogul L.A. Reid on 1920s Harlem Musical Drama Cotton Club

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 28, 2017 - 3:28PM
Kenny Leon
(Photo: Alexander Goyco)
Kenny Leon directed 'Hairspray Live!," which Craig Zedon and Neil Meron produced.

Hairspray Live! director Kenny Leon and producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron are set to join forces with Epic Records CEO L.A. Reid on a new Fox musical series called Cotton Club. Set in a hot nightclub in Harlem during the roaring '20s, Cotton Club focuses on the black entertainers who performed there and the white gangsters who ran the joint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leon is set to direct the pilot, which Zadan and Meron will produce alongside Reid, who will also take on the role of music supervisor. Empire's co-executive producer Ayanna Floyd will serve as showrunner and write the script for the musical pilot.

Leon most recently directed NBC's Hairspray Live!, which Zadan and Meron produced. Leon garnered a Tony Award for directing the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun, starring Denzel Washington. Leon also directed the 2010 revival of August Wilson's Fences, starring Washington and Viola Davis, who recently won an Oscar for reprising her performance as Rose on screen.

Zadan and Meron have produced NBC's other live musical events, including The Wiz Live!, Peter Pan Live! and The Sound of Music Live! They also produced NBC's Smash as well as the Broadway productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying starring Daniel Radcliffe and Promises, Promises starring Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth.

Reid has played a pivotal role in pushing music icons like Bobby Brown, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Kanye West and more to prominence.

Casting and a production timeline will be announced at a later date. The dreamcasting of all the Broadway faves you want to see show off their pipes in 1920s Harlem begins now!

