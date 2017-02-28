 

Escape to Margaritaville - Broadway

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.

Paul Alexander Nolan Set to Star in Broadway-Aimed Escape to Margaritaville's World Premiere

February 28, 2017
Paul Alexander Nolan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
The musical is aiming for a Broadway bow in spring 2018.

Paul Alexander Nolan will sink his teeth into a starring role (and perhaps a cheeseburger in paradise?) in the Broadway-aimed Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville. The Bright Star standout will headline the production's world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. He is set to play Tully, a part-time bartender and singer. Broadway alums Alison Luff and Lisa Howard will take on the roles of Rachel and Tammy, respectively. Performances of the Christopher Ashley-helmed musical are scheduled to begin on May 9. As previously announced, a Great White Way opening is slated for spring 2018.

Nolan's Broadway credits include Chicago, Doctor Zhivago, Jesus Christ Superstar and Once. Luff was last seen on the Great White Way in Les Misérables; she also appeared in Matilda, Scandalous and Ghost. Howard last appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You. Her additional Great White Way credits include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 9 to 5, South Pacific and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

The new show will feature Buffett’s classic hits, as well as original songs from the singer/songwriter. The story, crafted by book writers Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, follows a Nolan's character Tully at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist.

The La Jolla engagement is scheduled to run through June 25. The production will then go to New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre from October 20 through 28. Performances at Houston’s Hobby Center will run from October 31 through November 5. The Chicago stint is set for November 9 through December 3. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

