Odds & Ends: Hamilton’s Taran Killam to Host the Lucille Lortel Awards, Billy Porter & Todrick Hall’s Explicit Track & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



King Killam’s First Hosting Gig

Taran Killam, who is currently making his Broadway debut as King George in Hamilton, will host the 32nd annual Lucille Lortel Awards. The nominees will be announced on April 4. The ceremony, which recognizes the best of off-Broadway, will take place at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on May 7. Whether Killam will don his King George crown and robes to host remains to be seen.



The Tracklist for Billy Porter’s New Album Is Perfect

As reported, Tony winner Billy Porter has a new album on the way, and it’s full of awesome (and intriguing) collaborations. Porter and Cynthia Erivo are set to tackle “My Funny Valentine,” and Leslie Odom Jr. will join him on “My Romance.” We’re not sure why his “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” cover with fellow Kinky Boots Lola Todrick Hall is marked “Explicit” on Amazon, but we can’t wait to find out. After all, two Lolas are better than one. Billy Porter Presents: The Soul of Richard Rodgers drops on April 14.



Taye Diggs Preps for Doomsday

The camera loves Taye Diggs! The Broadway alum, Private Practice hunk and Empire star has lined up his next TV gig. According to Deadline, Diggs has landed the role of Dr. Davis, the youngest head of disaster prevention for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in ABC’s thriller Doomsday. Written by Mark Bianculli & VJ Boyd and directed by Joachim Ronning, the post-9/11 set pilot centers on a top secret government think tank that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions—that is until one of their plots becomes a reality. We’re confident dreamy Diggs will save the day.



Andrea Martin & More Read for New Charles Busch Play

This is an all-star cast: Andrea Martin, Linda Lavin, Rosie O’Donnell and Carole Shelley recently participated in a reading of Tony-nominated scribe Charles Busch’s Visitors in the Dark. With such great names attached, we’re curious to see what comes of this project.

Just saw @Rosie do a reading of #VisitorsInTheDark.



She's a pleasure to watch. pic.twitter.com/6IZYPcX84b — Pamela Milam (@PJMilam1) February 28, 2017



P.S. The official trailer for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is out! Based on the young adult novel by Jay Asher, the story follows Clay, who discovers 13 cassette tapes on which the deceased Hannah Baker reveals why she committed suicide. Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James, If I Forget star Kate Walsh and Kid Victory fresh face Brandon Flynn will appear in the series, which premieres on March 31.



