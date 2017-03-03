 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Female Stars Who Should Return to Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan March 3, 2017 - 10:08AM
(Photo: Getty Images, Bruce Glikas & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Which dame should return to the Great White Way?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

International Women's Day is on March 8, and War Paint, which stars Tony winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, begins performances on March 7. That's a whole lot of girl power on the Great White Way! With fabulous female forces like Bette Midler, Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney and Glenn Close returning to Broadway this season, we're asking you about other leading ladies you'd like to see back on the Great White Way. We've compiled a list of stars who have been away from the Broadway stage for five years or more. This challenge is ladies first, so Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan got things going with her top 10. Now it's your turn to celebrate your faves with your top 10

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

