Alabama Theater Refuses to Show Beauty and the Beast Following News That LeFou Is Gay

LeFou and Gaston are not going to like the sound of this. On March 3, Alabama's Henagar Drive-In Theatre posted on Facebook, announcing that they will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at their theater due to the film featuring Disney's first homosexual character. As previously reported, the film's director, Bill Condon, recently confirmed that the character LeFou, played by Tony nominee Josh Gad, is gay.



"It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out," the Facebook post reads. "When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is 'premiering' their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie 'there will be a surprise for same-sex couples.'"



"If we can not take our 11-year-old grand daughter and eight-year-old grandson to see a movie, we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it," the post continues. "I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That's fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!"



The highly anticipated live-action re-make arrives in (most) theaters on March 17.



Beauty and the Beast is the story of Belle (played by Emma Watson), who learns to look beyond the Beast's (played by Dan Stevens) exterior and accept him for who he truly is. On that note, let's watch Gad perform a clip of "Gaston" again.



