 

Anastasia - Broadway

Exclusive! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Christy Altomare on Her Anastasia Commercial Shoot

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 3, 2017 - 6:12PM
Exclusive! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Christy Altomare on Her Anastasia Commercial Shoot
Christy Altomare
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
The journey begins on March 23 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Don't turn back now that we're here! Anastasia fans cannot wait to see Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Ramin Karimloo and the rest of the cast bring this journey to the past to Broadway. Up until this point, we've been obsessing over the musical's artwork and Anastasia's long, flowing locks. Now, in a brand new commercial set to air on March 6, fans get to see Altomare's pretty face as she sings and begins on her path in full Anastasia garb. Plus, Broadway.com got to go behind-the-scenes with the titular star during the commercial shoot. Check out our exclusive video and gorgeous getting-ready photos from the making-of! We can't wait to see you at the Broadhurst Theatre.





See Also:   Hot Shot  |  Anastasia
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets