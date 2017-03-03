Exclusive! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Christy Altomare on Her Anastasia Commercial Shoot

Don't turn back now that we're here! Anastasia fans cannot wait to see Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Ramin Karimloo and the rest of the cast bring this journey to the past to Broadway. Up until this point, we've been obsessing over the musical's artwork and Anastasia's long, flowing locks. Now, in a brand new commercial set to air on March 6, fans get to see Altomare's pretty face as she sings and begins on her path in full Anastasia garb. Plus, Broadway.com got to go behind-the-scenes with the titular star during the commercial shoot. Check out our exclusive video and gorgeous getting-ready photos from the making-of! We can't wait to see you at the Broadhurst Theatre.











