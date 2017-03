We've heard John Legend and Ariana Grande's heavenly vocals on Beauty and the Beast's titular track. Now, there's a music video of their version, complete with Grande rocking a red tulle gown, Legend on the piano and a whole lot of dancing rose petals. The video is set in the iconic ballroom where Belle and the Beast (to be played in the live-action remake by Emma Watson and Dan Stevens) dance together in the film. Take it all in, and be sure to catch the Disney film in theaters on March 17.