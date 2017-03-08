 

Audra McDonald on Her 'Diva' Beauty & the Beast Role, Receiving Her Medal of Honor & More

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan March 8, 2017 - 1:02PM
Audra McDonald
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
'[President Obama] looked at me and said, 'You just had to mess this up, didn't you?''

Audra McDonald is in Disney World, which sounds like the best thing ever. The six-time Tony winner brought her daughters Zoe and baby Sally down to the happiest place on Earth—and Sally fangirled out about Donald Duck. She stopped by The View on March 8 to discuss her "diva" role as Garderobe in Beauty and the Beast — as fans saw in the first clip of her in the film (finally!). McDonald is perfect in the role. Contrary to popular belief, however, perfection does not follow her wherever she goes. At the ceremony for her Medal of Honor, someone (who has just become Broadway.com's Most Wanted) skipped her name on the list. Luckily, President Obama cleared up the flub. Take a look at the interview below!

