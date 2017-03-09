 

The Little Mermaid Movie Trailer Is Here, But It's Not What You Think

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan March 9, 2017 - 5:46PM
Poppy Dray
Casting and a release date for Disney's own 'The Little Mermaid' remake will be announced later.

Don't tell Lindsay Lohan, but there's already someone playing the Little Mermaid on the big screen, and she's not a cartoon. English actress Poppy Drayton stars in The Little Mermaid, a live-action movie based not on Disney's beloved 1989 film but on Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's fairy-tale book. It does appear that Drayton does sing (and well), but this film, which also stars Shirley MacLaine, Gina Gershon and William Moseley, does not include the highly anticipated score from Alan Menken (and Lin Manuel-Miranda!). Still, the trailer below has us excited to be part of this movie's world. Take a look under the sea and look out for the film in summer of this year!

