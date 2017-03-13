 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Broadway revival of this Pulitzer-winning musical.

Hot Shot! Sunday in the Park with George Icon Mandy Patinkin Visits Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford on Broadway

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 13, 2017 - 12:00AM
Hot Shot! Sunday in the Park with George Icon Mandy Patinkin Visits Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford on Broadway
Annaleigh Ashford, Mandy Patinkin & Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo: Instagram.com/MollyBarnett)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford surely had a Sunday to remember on March 12, when original Sunday in the Park with George star Mandy Patinkin paid their acclaimed Broadway revival a visit. Patinkin was, of course, nominated for a Tony Award for originating the roles of the two Georges in the show opposite Bernadette Peters (who congratulated the stars on their opening night) and was a big inspiration for Gyllenhaal in the parts. Check out this adorable hot shot of the trio of talent and be sure to catch Sunday yourself before its limited run ends at the Hudson Theatre on April 23. 

See Also:   Hot Shot  |  Sunday in the Park With George
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets