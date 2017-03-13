Hot Shot! Sunday in the Park with George Icon Mandy Patinkin Visits Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford on Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford surely had a Sunday to remember on March 12, when original Sunday in the Park with George star Mandy Patinkin paid their acclaimed Broadway revival a visit. Patinkin was, of course, nominated for a Tony Award for originating the roles of the two Georges in the show opposite Bernadette Peters (who congratulated the stars on their opening night) and was a big inspiration for Gyllenhaal in the parts. Check out this adorable hot shot of the trio of talent and be sure to catch Sunday yourself before its limited run ends at the Hudson Theatre on April 23.