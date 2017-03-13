Wait For It! Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Will Launch a Second National Touring Production

The world was wide enough for two touring productions! A second national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton will open in February 2018 in Seattle for a six-week limited engagement before touring North America. The second touring production of the blockbuster show will begin performances at Seattle's Paramount Theater on February 6, 2018, and will travel to eight additional cities, including Portland, Salt Lake City, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas, Des Moines, Cleveland and Minneapolis, in its first season.



"There has been tremendous interest in the show from markets across the country," said producer Jeffrey Seller, in a statement. "The best way to get the show in front of as many people as possible is to form a new company to crisscross the country. Beginning in 2018 more than 8,000 people a night will have the opportunity to see the show somewhere in North America. Indeed, Hamilton is for everyone."



Since Hamilton first opened on Broadway in 2015, a Chicago company opened in September 2016; the first national tour began performances in San Francisco on March 10, 2017; and the London company premieres November 2017 at the Victoria Palace Theater.



Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. In addition, Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.