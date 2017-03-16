Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Luke Evans Perform Beauty and the Beast Crosswalk Musical with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden has done it again! This time, the Tony winner brought Beauty and the Beast to the streets of Hollywood in Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast. Corden has previously brought such shows as The Lion King, Grease and The Phantom of Opera to the streets, but this might top them all. Corden, playing Belle naturally, is joined by stars of Disney's new live-action remake, Dan Stevens (Beast), Tony nom Josh Gad (LeFou) and Luke Evans (Gaston). Though we didn't get a peek of LeFou's "exclusively gay moment" we did get some laughter as Gad also took on the role of Lumière. If you've already missed your chance to score tickets for the first film showing, check out the clip below for a slightly less magical but highly entertaining take on Beauty and the Beast, hitting theaters March 17.



