Children of a Lesser God May Be Returning to Broadway

Mark Medoff’s 1980 play Children of a Lesser God could be headed back to Broadway at last, according to The New York Post. The revival would be a transfer of a production set to play Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA this summer, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who in 2014 was announced to direct a Broadway revival of the play.



As previously announced, the BTG production will star Joshua Jackson of TV’s The Affair as James Leeds and former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff in the starring role of Sarah Norman. The MA production, set to run June 22-July 22, will feature Tony winner Stephen Spinella as Mr. Franklin and acclaimed deaf American actor John McGinty as Orin Dennis.



Children of a Lesser God tells the story of James Leeds, a new teacher at a school for the deaf, and Sarah Norman, the school’s one-time star student who has stayed behind as its cleaning woman rather than venturing out into the hearing world. James immediately takes a keen interest in Sarah, and tries to persuade her to communicate orally by lip reading as they kindle a romance beyond word.



The original Broadway production starred Phyllis Frelich as Sarah Norman and John Rubinstein as James Leeds. Both actors won Tonys for their performances. The screen adaptation received five Academy Award nominations and earned Marlee Matlin the 1987 Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Sarah Norman.