Oslo, Starring Tony Winners Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle, Begins Broadway Run

The Broadway transfer of J.T. Rogers' Oslo begins tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Helmed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and headlined by Tony winners Jennifer Ehle and Jefferson Mays, the production will open on April 13.



Broadway's Oslo features the full original cast from Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway premiere of the play at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Along with Ehle and Mays, the company includes Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith.



A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true-but-until-now-untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together—and fighting each other—as they seek to change the world.



Oslo concluded its off-Broadway run on August 28, 2016.