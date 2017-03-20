Lea Salonga on Song-Free Mulan Update: 'New Film Will Stand Proud and Tall'

Tony winner Lea Salonga, who voiced the lead role in the original Disney movie, took to Twitter following yesterday's word that the upcoming live-action Mulan film would be free of songs.



After director Niki Caro mentioned in an interview that the new update wasn't likely to include songs, there was an outcry, especially on social media. Salonga voiced her support for the film's approach via her personal Twitter account.



The original legend of Mulan existed for over 1,000 years without the music. The new film will stand proud and tall without the songs. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 20, 2017



Mulan explores the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. In the animated film, Mulan disguises herself as man and takes her father’s place in the army to fight the invading Huns. The spirit of her ancestors summon Mushu, a tiny dragon, to try to stop her, but when he cannot, he stays by her side as a sidekick and guardian.



As previously reported, Disney bought a script penned by writing team Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek two years ago. The original film featured music by Matthew Wilder and lyrics by Broadway's David Zippel.



The new Mulan, which has yet to set dates, follows the current live remake of Beauty and the Beast, which just broke box office records. New takes on Aladdin, The Lion King, and Dumbo are also in the works.