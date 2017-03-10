Odds & Ends: Emma Watson on Her 'Modern' Belle, London’s Olivier Awards Find Host & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Emma Watson Dishes on Her Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Just in case we couldn’t be more excited for the live-action Beauty and the Beast, the film’s Belle, Emma Watson, made a darling appearance on this morning’s Good Morning America. “I hope she’s a slightly more modern version,” Watson said of her Belle, the musical's beloved central character. Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.







Easter Bonnet Competition Sets Dates

Does anyone still wear a hat? This spring, everyone will. Dates are set for the 2017 Easter Bonnet Competition, the end-of-season fundraising roundup for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Performers from Broadway, off-Broadway and national touring companies will share original skits, songs and dances, as well as their unique bonnet designs on April 24 and 25 at the Minskoff Theatre, home of hit musical The Lion King.



Barrington Stage Adds Stephen Karam & More to Summer Lineup

The Berkshires has even more theatre on tap this summer. Barrington Stage announced three additional productions today. Speech & Debate, Stephen Karam’s play (which is set to appear as a starry film) has been added to the season along with Bye Bye Birdie and the world premiere musical Butterflies.



Bridges of Madison County Author Robert James Waller Has Died

The author who brought to life Robert and Francesca, the characters at the center of the novel The Bridges of Madison County, has died, according to Deadline. The book was turned into a sweeping Broadway musical by Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown in 2014 starring Steven Pasquale as Robert and Kelli O'Hara as Francesca. Waller was 77.



London’s Olivier Awards Find Its Host

The Olivier Awards, celebrating the best of West End theater, announced today that award-winning comedian Jason Manford will host this year’s ceremony. The 2017 awards will debut at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, April 9. Nominees include Sunset Boulevard and Harry Potter & the Cursed Child.



Danny DeVito in Talks to Join Cast of Tim Burton's Dumbo

No, he's not going to sport floppy ears! But Danny DeVito, currently making his Broadway debut in The Price, might be onboard for another role in Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. DeVito would play Medici, who runs a small circus owned by the villainous Vandemere.