A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Javier Muñoz Sets Return Date to Broadway's Hamilton

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 20, 2017 - 3:54PM
Javier Muñoz and the cast of 'Hamilton.'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Muñoz returns to 'Hamilton' on March 21.

Javier Muñoz, who had taken a medical leave from Broadway hit Hamilton last month, has set his return date. The original cast member, who took over the full-time slot in the show's leading role after creator Lin-Manuel Miranda exited, will return to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 21. Jevon McFerrin, the alternate to Muñoz's Hamilton, has been filling his duties in the meantime.

Muñoz returns to a cast that includes Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Taran Killam as King George III and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.

As previously announced, Brian d'Arcy James, who created the role of King George III in the off-Broadway production, will take over for Killam in the Broadway production on April 14.

