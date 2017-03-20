Will Harvey Fierstein Appear as Ursula in Live-Action Little Mermaid?

Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken, who is working on Disney’s planned live-action film version with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, has one wish. The Oscar and Tony winner shared with the UK’s Gay Times that he’d like to see four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein play Ursula in the upcoming movie.



“I’ve wanted Harvey Fierstein to play Ursula. I would kill for that!” Menken said.



Fierstein has some experience playing the opposite sex, including a Tony Award for playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. If cast, he would step into the role of Pat Carroll, who voiced the the evil sea urchin in the animated original, and Sherie René Scott, who originated the role in the 2008 Broadway musical.



Fierstein collaborated with Menken on the Broadway-musical adaptation of Newsies, for which Fierstein wrote the book and Menken wrote the music.



There is currently no timeline for Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid—which is different from the upcoming Little Mermaid film based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy-tale book. While we’re awaiting more news on involvement from Fierstein, you can catch him in Martin Sherman’s new play Gently Down the Stream, now playing the Public Theater.