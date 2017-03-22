 

Watch Grant Gustin Sing Pasek & Paul’s 'Running Home to You' on the Supergirl/Flash Crossover Episode

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 22, 2017 - 10:55AM
Grant Gustin on the 'Supergirl'/'Flash' crossover episode.
'Running Home to You' is penned by the 'Dear Evan Hansen' composer-lyricist team.

After eager anticipation, at last, the musical crossover episode of Supergirl and The Flash aired last night. We were swept away by the talent on display, including rich-voiced Broadway alums Jeremy Jordan and Darren Criss. But the highlight of the episode for us was the impeccable closing number, an original song titled “Running Home to You,” penned by Dear Evan Hansen composer-lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (brand-new Academy Award winners for their song "City of Stars" in La La Land) and gorgeously sung by Glee veteran Grant Gustin. Sit back and enjoy this beauitiful tune from last night’s unforgettable episode.


As an extra bonus, check out Criss and Jordan rock out to "Put a Little Love In Your Heart."

